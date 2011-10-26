Projectiondesign Opens Moscow Office

Fredrikstad, Norway--As the latest step in their global growth strategy to provide support for local partners, projectiondesign has opened an office in the heart of Russia’s capital.

To coincide with the increased local presence, industry veteran Stein Ramsli has taken on the role of regional director, Russia and CIS. Ramsli previously held the position of managing director at Cisco/TANDBERG Russia and PLC and has extensive experience in working in the region.

“Our opening of an office in Moscow clearly demonstrates projectiondesign’s commitment to supporting partners in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States," Ramsli said. "Our products are already very popular in the region, and we foresee strong continued growth here. Localizing sales and marketing, training and product service and support is important for us, and will ensure our continued success.”

At the same time, several new staff appointments have been made to support local business with partners and customers, as well as building a strong business foundation in the region. All new staff report to Ramsli.

Andrey Mankos has joined projectiondesign as business development manager, Russia and CIS, and brings strong experience in distribution and systems integration in Russia.

Ludmila Limanskaya, executive assistant, will provide local marketing and business activity support.

Lastly, Grigory Eryomin is appointed to the position of field applications engineer to support partners with any technical and service enquiries. He brings over 4 years solid experience in AV engineering.

projectiondesign’s increased presence also involves the greatest ever participation at the Integrated Systems Russia Expo, where projectiondesign will demonstrate their range of projection technologies. The company will also showcase its F35 AS3D single chip DLP active stereoscopic 3D projector.