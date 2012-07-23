Savant Opens Tech Showcase in Hyannis

Savant Systems has opened a Technology Showcase located within the company's Hyannis, MA, headquarters. The facility highlights all of Savant's product categories and user interface options for both residential and commercial control, environmental and entertainment applications.

Although not open to the general public, Savant's Hyannis, MA, Technology Showcase complements the company's New York Experience Center by providing another destination for dealers to bring prospective end users, architects and builders interested in a close look at the company's advanced Apple-based solutions.

Although not open to the general public, the Technology Showcase complements Savant's New York Experience Center by providing another destination for dealers to bring prospective end users, architects and builders interested in a close look at the company's advanced Apple-based solutions.

The new facility exhibits each of Savant's product categories and includes interactive video displays detailing lighting control, energy management, audio/video switching and control, user interfaces, architectural speakers with multi-channel amplifiers, telephony with gateway entry integration, and digital display/video overlay technology. There is also a complete home theater powered by Savant.

"We felt that there was a natural synergy for us to construct a highly interactive showroom within our new Hyannis, MA, headquarters, which also features corporate offices and an advanced training center," stated Savant CEO Robert Madonna. "In addition to product demonstrations in all key categories, the Technology Showcase is also equipped with fully automated conference rooms to facilitate meetings in a corporate, productive environment.”