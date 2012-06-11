Vaddio to Showcase Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU

Vaddio will be showcasing the new High Definition Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU for the ClearVIEW HD-20 PTZ camera at InfoComm 2012.

“Wireless PTZ camera systems have been requested from our customers for a long time,” said Rob Sheeley, president of Vaddio. “The rental and staging markets need an easy, effective way to add high definition pan/tilt/zoom video to their live events. Traditional AV integrators need a solution for those installations where running cable isn’t an option – historic government buildings, schools and houses of worship. The Wireless Universal Quick-Connect CCU for the HD-20 camera solves these issues.”

