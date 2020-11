Greenville, IN—Synergetic Audio Concepts (SynAudCon) has announced its 2012 spring "In-Person" training dates.

Sound Reinforcement for Technicians:

• March 19-21, 2012 - Atlanta, GA

• April 2-4, 2012 - Dallas, TX

Watch this video for a course overview. Register online or call 812-923-0174.

SynAudCon Digital

• June 9-11, 2012 - InfoComm, Las Vegas NV

Three instructors (Pat Brown, Steve Macatee and Brad Benn) bring their own area of expertise to this course.

Registration will be through InfoComm.