The What: The Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console is the first product based on the O.H.R.C.A. platform, which opens a new generation of live sound solutions for audio professionals. O.H.R.C.A. stands for Open, High Resolution, and Configurable Architecture, and the M-5000 reflects this by delivering freely definable audio paths, supporting multiple audio formats protocols and offering pristine 96 kHz sound quality throughout the system.

The What Else: The Roland M-5000's internal mix architecture is not fixed and can be freely defined for mixing channels, AUXs, Matrices, subgroup buses, and MIX-MINUS buses within a range of up to 128 audio paths, allowing users to create a console structure to suit the needs of the application.

The M-5000 has two built-in REAC ports, plus two expansion card slots with seven expansion card option including Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid, or more REAC ports, as well as future formats. The back panel includes 16x16 analog I/O, 4x4 AES/EBU, a 16x16 USB audio interface, connection for control via an iPad connected or wireless, and control ports including footswitches, GP I/O, RS-232C and MIDI. All of this capability enables the console to see up to 300 inputs and 296 outputs, all at 96 kHz and even more at 48 kHz.

A flexible workflow is at the heart of O.H.R.C.A., and the M-5000 is very responsive. Control includes 12-inch color touch screen, 28 channel faders in four groups, anchor points, DCA spills, multifunction knobs and buttons, and a user assignable section. Full functioning remote control software (Mac/Windows) extends the user interface beyond the built-in GUI, resulting in flexible organization of critical pages or meters on external monitors.

Ninety-six kHz audio with world-class mic pres built into the console, as well as Roland's extensive digital snake lineup, ensures the highest quality of sound end to end. Effects include 4-band PEQs; eight stereo multi-effect processors of Roland classic vintage and famous BOSS compact pedals; and thirty-two 31-band Graphic EQs. Mains can be configured for 5.1, LCR, and LR, plus surround panning and stereo downmix.