Roland Debuts V-1HD High-Definition Video Switcher

The Roland V-1HD video switcher can accommodate up to four HDMI audio/video sources with resolutions up to 1080p and features professional compositing effects and creative video switching capabilities.

“The new V-1HD is ideal for supporting both live events and presentations, as well as small broadcast setups for enterprise video users, K-12 schools, and house-of-worship environments," said Christian Delfino, vice president of sales and marketing for the Roland Professional A/V Division.



"It is also an amazing creative tool for visual artists or musicians who want to add video switching to their performances, create YouTube videos, mix content for online streaming, and more. It’s the most affordable four-channel HD video switcher that includes a hardware interface, video FX, and audio mixing/FX, making it a complete, portable video switching and control solution.”



The Roland V-1HD provides switching for up to four HDMI A/V sources, including cameras, computers, tablets, smartphones, and Blu-ray players, due to its HDCP copy protection support. Its high-definition output can be switched between 720p (from 720p inputs), 1080i, or 1080p. In either 1080i or 1080p output mode, the V-1HD can accept both 1080p and 1080i input signals simultaneously, allowing use with a range of sources. It has a 12-channel audio mixer for mixing stereo audio from HDMI and external stereo audio sources and its dedicated microphone input. The V-1HD includes two HDMI program and preview outputs and a stereo audio output.



The V-1HD gives users the choice of compositing effects, including picture-in-picture and keying, allowing for graphic insets plus titling and green-screen capabilities. More than 30 effects and transition types, including mix, cut, full additive mix (FAM), non-additive mix (NAM), wipe, and other performance effects make the V-1HD ideal for live event video switching.



The V-1HD also has output fade, BPM Sync, and Auto-Scan functions. The A and B video busses each have controls for effects assignment and parameter control. The output can be switched A/B or in PGM/PST mode where the B buss is used for signal preview. The preview output can be set to a multiview mode, where all inputs are displayed with colored borders, indicating the program and preview selections, or in a full-screen mode. The preview output can be used for additional, menu-driven set-up control, or as a second output for applications such as a simultaneous webcast or recording output.



The 12-channel audio mixer offers three-band parametric EQ, reverb, up to 500ms delay for accurate lip-sync, a compressor/gate on the mic input, and level/multiband EQ on the master mix. A headphone output facilitates audio monitoring, and the V-1HD supports mono or stereo plug-in-powered microphones.



The V-1HD can also be controlled by the companion PC/Mac or iPad application when connected by USB.