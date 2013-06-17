Making It Easy with Vaddio HuddleStation

Life is complicated. Life as an AV Integrator can be even harder. That's why we like, ahem, love companies that understand that, and make products to make our lives easier.

Enter Vaddio! Even their slogan shows their commitment to the easy: Vaddio - The Art of Easy. I love it!

As you can expect, I made my way to the big blue Vaddio booth to see what great new products they've got that we specifically designed to make my life better. Well guess what, I found a couple of things!

Let's start with their new Huddle stations. Again, they are all about making things easy so these two video products, the HuddleStation and the GroupStation fit that bill perfectly.