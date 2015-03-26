Roland Corporation U.S. Bets on Three New Hires

Roland Corporation U.S. has made three new personnel appointments that align with the company’s current strategic business plan, said Jay Wanamaker, president and CEO of Roland Corporation U.S. Wanamaker added that the moves reflect Roland’s ongoing commitment to the expansion of the company and its brands.

Steve Spak will join the Roland U.S. team as district sales manager (DSM) for the Mid-Atlantic District, spanning from New York City to Washington, D.C. Spak comes to Roland from KMC Music, where he was a respected sales team member and consistent top performer. In his new role, he will develop and maintain dealer relationships and sales programs, offer dealer resources in support of Roland products, strategy, and objectives, and provide product training, merchandising, and promotions at the retail level.

Daniel Lee comes on board as local marketing specialist. Lee will augment Roland’s marketing efforts to effectively partner with the dealer community as part of their local marketing initiative. An M.I. industry expert, he brings many years of experience in the local marketing field, having served as local and retail marketing administrator during his tenure at Guitar Center. Lee is a working DJ and a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Ruby BC (a.k.a. Ruby Biloskirka-Conley) also joins as social media and content specialist. She comes to Roland with a background in the music and entertainment business as a keyboard instructor at Musician’s Institute (Hollywood), a touring keyboard player for the American Idol band and also a keyboard clinician for Roland U.S. She is a graduate of the Berklee College of Music.