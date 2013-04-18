NanoLumens Design-Specific Displays

At InfoComm 2013, NanoLumens will unveil its new line of Design-Specific (DS) Displays in Booth #4981.



“Traditionally,” Cope explained, “large-format displays have been limited to the ‘box’ — fragile, heavy, labor and maintenance-intensive, power-hungry rectangular solutions that could never quite escape the appearance of being nothing more than a big, bulky billboard or TV. Consumers tend to dismiss these displays because they have become so commonplace. It’s hard to make the impact you’re looking for in an increasingly distracted world, and the burden of drawing people’s attention falls on the shoulders of the content creators. Until now.”

With NanoLumens’ ability to design and manufacture large-format LED displays in virtually any size, shape, curvature, purchasers of large-format digital signage have realized that they are no longer bound by the traditional limitations of this type of digital display technology. With the added benefits of flexing to fit any curvature, being thinner, lighter and eco-friendly, the future of large-format digital signage just got brighter.

“Now the medium is as impactful as the message,” Cope said. “From convention centers and stadiums to retail establishments and public transportation hubs, customized large-format LED signage is allowing facility owners and advertising network operators to present their messaging in a more unique and engaging way than ever before.”

What’s more, according to Cope, societal changes are opening the floodgates for digital signage opportunities all over the world. It is estimated that more than 60 million people move to urban areas every year, and there are now more than 500 cities with more than one million inhabitants. “These cities offer huge new Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising opportunities, and the growth of metropolitan areas is a worldwide trend that will invariably lead to the expansion of major public transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and shopping centers. When you consider that there are currently more than 800 international airports and more than 11,000 stadiums of varying sizes, it becomes clear that there is an enormous market for large-format LED displays.”

Available in 4mm, 5mm and 6mm pixel pitches, the NanoSlim DS and NanoFlex DS Series allow customers to specify truly unique displays in their designs and open the door for corporations, retailers and venue operators to create a completely original digital experience.