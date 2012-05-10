WAVE Joins Almo E4 AV Tour

Philadelphia, PA--The Women in AV (WAVE) announced it has joined Almo Professional AV on its E4 AV training and networking tour.

WAVE will present a session titled “What Is Mentoring and Why Is It Important to You?” at the next E4 event, which will take place in Washington, D.C., on May 18.

“The Women in AV (WAVE) group is thrilled to join Almo Professional A/V’s E4 Tour to present on mentoring and its critical role in advancing our professional careers and furthering our industry,” said WAVE founder Jennifer Willard. “We all have something unique to offer each other and with four generations currently in the workforce, it’s essential we look at what we can share in terms of experience, expertise and collaboration. WAVE has recently launched a mentoring program to help women advance professionally and personally. And we value the important role men play, not only in being our mentors, but in what they also can gain from this type of experience.”

“In recent years the AV industry has been increasingly well-represented by both men and women,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “While WAVE is an organization founded by women in this profession, the session being presented at E4 will benefit anyone in this field looking to become involved in mentoring and reverse mentoring. The topic helps round out the E4 training agenda so that attending partners can expect to learn new information that allows them to grow from both a business and a personal perspective. Whether you want to be a mentor or be mentored, are female or male, this course offers new opportunities to become involved in advancing the careers and development of others, which is crucial for the future of our industry.”

The WAVE mentoring course will teach that as important as an individual’s life achievements are, mentoring is the process of guiding, supporting and promoting the training and career development of others. It’s not only for the younger generations in our industry; seasoned professionals now have an opportunity to learn how to implement a social media strategy from those just entering the workforce through reverse mentoring. This course will teach about the different types of mentoring and why implementing a company-based program can help improve morale, provide a sense of camaraderie and increase productivity.