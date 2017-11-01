Robert Juliat Followspots Light Spanish Music Festival

Two Robert Juliat Merlin 2500W and two Robert Juliat Aramis 2500W followspots served as front of house support for the duration of the two-week Cap Roig Spanish music festival.

Main stage at the Cap Roig Festival

This is the 6th edition of the festival and it ran from 7th July to 22nd August 2017 in a site spread over 17 hectares of gorgeous gardens. The line-up of singers and bands included Anastacia, Passenger, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Norah Jones, Wilco, Woody Allen, Els Amics de les Arts and The Pretenders.

Merlin and Aramis are two of Robert Juliat’s most popular followspots. Local rental company ABS Entertainment Service rigged two of each on front of house towers for maximum effect. From here, Merlin and Aramis were put through their paces and showed themselves able to cut cleanly through the lighting from a large rig of moving lights and haze, demonstrating their extreme capabilities and proving perfect for the job.

“Followspots are an important part of the show and many artists request Robert Juliat products,” said Iker Gartzia of ABS. “We want the best for our clients and know that when we use Robert Juliat equipment there will be no problems with the show.”

Both Merlin and Aramis are ideal for a festival such as Cap Roig. Merlin in particular is designed specifically for touring and music events. Powerful and rugged, it has a massive 3° – 12° zoom that make it uniquely suitable for both medium and long range applications in one followspot. Aramis is, of course, an old favourite: its 4.5° - 8° zoom and durable construction withstands the rigours of touring and is well-suited to long throws in large venues, both in and out doors.

‘Both Merlin and Aramis made such an impact at the Cap Roig due to their spectacular and excellent performance,’ said Diana García, marketing manager at Entertainment Equipment Supplies (EES), Robert Juliat’s exclusive distributor for Spain. “The performance of the RJ followspots brought into focus the commitment of ABS Entertainment Service and Robert Juliat to true quality. It is been great to team up with them for such great project!’