Allen & Heath Launches OneMix Personal Monitoring iPad App for iLive

Allen & Heath has launched iLive OneMix, the latest addition to a family of control options for the iLive digital mixing system. OneMix is an iPad app that gives musicians wireless control of their personal monitor mix.



Derived from the iLive MixPad app, OneMix locks control to a single Aux mix, providing instant access to a customized, easy-to-use monitor mix environment.

Multiple iPads can be set up by an Admin user to give numerous musicians personalized monitor control without affecting each other or the FoH main mix. A musician’s own aux monitor mix is assigned and locked into the ‘My Mix’ layer, and a selection of input splits dedicated to the individual musician can be added.

Similarly, all other instrument send levels can be assigned to any of the three extra layers, allowing unique personal monitoring configuration. The range of accessible settings is defined by custom permissions for each layer.

When reverted to User mode, the musician is presented with simple-to-use access and control of their aux master level and processing, instrument send levels and processing, if enabled. Depending on the application and the performer’s technical knowledge, the layout and level of access can be kept minimal or extended to a more complex musician’s monitor mix involving a high channel count across multiple layers. Notably, the mix can be tweaked and listened to by both the user on stage and the sound engineer at the desk, enabling easy interaction between the two. Up to 16 iPads running OneMix can be connected to an iLive system.

“OneMix answers demand for a customisable personal monitoring solution with the capability to distil the most complex mix environment into very simple local control for musicians and performers giving them as much or as little access to their mix as they need or can manage, and without risk to FOH and other mixes. Working alongside MixPad and our Editor software, OneMix takes the iLive concept of distributing control to where it is needed a step further,” said design specification manager, Carey Davies.