Robe Lighting Growing Presence at LDI

Robe Lighting presented its largest booth at LDI Expo in Las Vegas last weekend. The booth featured its first major new product launch at an LDI show with the BMFL Wash and BMFL Wash XF luminaires.

The stand was busy from the shows opening, when visitors enjoyed comprehensive demonstrations of all Robe’s technology new to the U.S. market.

This included the DL7S Profile, an LED fixture built for theatres and TV studios; the Square, a 5x5 zoomable LED matrix for video projection, pixel animation, beam effects, and a wash and cyc light with continuous pan/tilt rotation movement, as well as the ColorStrobe an RGBW version of the new LED strobe from Robe; Viva, a brand new lightweight LED spot moving head; and the PATT 2013 tungsten softlight, the first of a new range of retro luminaires for stage and studio.

Joining the new BMFL Wash and Wash XF fixtures are the BMFL Spot and BMFL Blade - the first fixtures in the BMFL range.

Anolis, Robe’s specialized architectural LED sister company, occupied a scenic section of the stand, displaying its latest indoor and outdoor products which are designed and manufactured in Europe.

All the new Robe units were incorporated into a choreographed lightshow which played every hour. Happy Hour at 3 p.m. on the first two days also drew large crowds with guests arriving to view two live bands: the Brobe’s, Robe’s Technical Service department house band, and the The Swingin’ Johnsons.

The Brobe's, Robe Lighting's House Band from their technical service department at their Florida HQ

The Robe Park, an area toward the back of the stand, was designated for meetings, recharging electronics and resting tired legs.

The full Robe U.S. team were joined by CEO Josef Valchar and Sales Director Harry von den Stemmen.

“I was delighted with the overall response,” said Bob Schacherl, Robe Lighting CEO. “We saw some excellent quality people and serious customers in a lively mix of busy LDs - both establishing and upcoming, working across all sectors - particularly concert touring and events, television and theatre; representatives from many leading rental companies and venue owners and managers. The success of this LDI positions us to end the year on a high note, and we look forward to an even more successful 2016.”