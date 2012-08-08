Metric Halo Holds "End of Summer" Sale

Metric Halo is holding an "End of Summer Sale."

All Metric Halo hardware and software is on sale from August 7, 2012 to September 15, 2012. Audio professionals can count on shaving 15% to 25% off everything from the flagship ULN-8 preamp/converter/DSP to the Mobile I/O 2882 to the new Production Bundle (a collection of fabulous sounding Metric Halo plug-ins).

The End of Summer Sale special prices are available from authorized dealers and Metric Halo's MH Direct store (https://mhsecure.com//mhdirect/home.php). Note that these discounts may not be combined with any other offer.