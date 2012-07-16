Digital Signage Investors Conference Oct. 17-18

The October 17-18, 2012 Digital Signage Investors Conference in New York will allow network operators, analysts, major suppliers and agencies to gather to share information on key issues of profitability and best practices in the digital signage industry—with a focus on Ad-based networks. Executives from a cross-section of Digital Signage/Digital Out-of-Home (DS/DOOH) industry constituencies will, from their vantage point, address Merger/Acquisitions, Business Models, Valuations, Financing, Opportunities, Risks and the outlook for the industry going forward.
Below is an overview of the agenda. Click here for a detailed agenda and registration information:
Day One: Wednesday, October 17th, 2012
7:30 AM: Registration and Continental Breakfast
8:15 AM: Opening Comments From the Co-Chairs
Adrian Cotterill, Editor in Chief, DailyDOOH (UK)
Steve Nesbit, Managing Director, Prestonwood Trail Holdings (Dallas)
8:45 AM: Opening Address
From Rollups to M&A: An Investor's View on Achieving Scale and Creating a Valuable
Platform
- Eric Zinterhofer, Partner, Searchlight Capital (New York)
- 9:30 AM: Speed Networking Session
- 10:30 AM: Mid-Morning Networking Break
- 11:00 AM: Case Study: National CineMedia (NCM)
- Leading the Way: Creating Value and Achieving Growth
- Kurt C. Hall, Chairman & CEO, National CineMedia (Denver)
- 11:45 AM: CEO Speaks Out: The Direction of the Industry and PRN
- Ahmad N. Ouri, President & CEO, PRN (San Francisco)
- 12:30 PM: Networking Luncheon
- 1:45 PM: Market Strategy
- Chris Polos, Vice President of Media, VeriFone Media (New York)
- 2:30 PM: Industry Update
M&A, Divestures, Recaps and Bankruptcies 2010–2012: Opportunities and Risks for
Investors
Bill Gerba, CEO, WireSpring (Fort Lauderdale)
3:15 PM: Mid-Afternoon Networking Break
3:45 PM: Case Study: BroadSign
A Digital Signage Company's Successful Recapitalization and Restructuring
Brian Dusho, CEO, BroadSign (Montreal)
4:30 PM: European Outlook
Comprehensive DOOH Market Insights to Inform and Guide Your Decision-Making
Dirk Huelsermann, President, OVAB Europe (Munich)
5:15 PM: Conference Adjourns to Day Two
5:30 PM: Cocktail Reception
Day Two: Thursday, October 18th, 2012
7:45 AM: Registration and Continental Breakfast
8:15 AM: Opening Comments From the Co-Chairs
Adrian Cotterill, Editor in Chief, DailyDOOH (UK)
Steve Nesbit,Managing Director, Prestonwood Trail Holdings (Dallas)
8:30 AM: Opening Address
The Realities and Opportunities of Digital Media Investment from a Seasoned Investor
9:15 AM: Case Study: ComQi
Creating the Framework of a Successful Merger to Drive Growth and Value for Investors
Ajay Chowdhury, CEO, ComQi (London)
10:00 AM: Investor Update
OOH Media: Special Q&A
Mark Boidman, Director, Investment Banking, Barclays Capital (New York)
10:15 AM: Mid-Morning Networking Break
10:45 AM: Big Box Retail
In-Store Digital Signage: Leveraging Measurement Data and Closed Loop System to
Drive Relevance
Thomas Opdycke, CEO & Founder, DS-IQ (Seattle)
11:30 AM: Digital OOH Adoption
An Agency's Perspective on Digital Media
Lisa Donohue, CEO, Starcom (Chicago)
12:15 PM: Networking Luncheon
1:15 PM: Insider's View
Innovating and Investing in Digital Signage/OOH: Maximizing Value Creation
Jeff Dowell, Global Marketing Manager, 3M Digital Merchandising (Minneapolis)
2:00 PM: Case Study: Care Media Holdings
Why Is the Healthcare Vertical Profitable and What Can Investors Learn from It?
Philip Cohen, President & CEO, Care Media Holdings (Tampa)
2:45 PM: Peer-to-Peer Debate Session
Identify Key Factors to Help You Develop a Roadmap to a Successful Digital Signage
Venture
3:45 PM: Conference AdjournsMore information about this webinar can be found at www.strategyinstitute.com.