Christie CTO Paul Salvini to Keynote at Projection Summit

Insight Media has announced that Mr. Paul Salvini, Chief Technical Officer, Christie Digital Systems, will deliver the Projection Summit 2012 Keynote Address. The presentation, “What’s Next for ProAV?” will be delivered on Monday morning, June 11th. Projection Summit, held in conjunction with InfoComm 2012, is scheduled for Monday/Tuesday, June 11-12, 2012 at the Las Vegas Hotel (formerly the LV Hilton), Las Vegas, NV.

Projection Summit, in its eleventh year, covers projection and other emerging technologies and applications for the ProAV and Consumer Electronics industries. The Summit provides a unique opportunity to learn about the technology and market forces that are shaping the ProAV and consumer markets. The Monday/Tuesday sessions and discussion will focus on key industry trends and issues – matters that will affect business decisions at all levels of the industry.

Projection Summit will feature the industry’s business, marketing, and technology leaders from all levels of the big screen display value chain, including Barco, Christie, Maxim Integrated Products, THX, Panasonic, Geo Semiconductor, Stewart Filmscreen and LIPA.

The Preliminary Agenda follows:

Projection Summit, June 11-12

Las Vegas Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, Pav. 10-11Preliminary Schedule



Conference Registration

Early Bird Registration - Prior to May 13th - $1,095.00

General Registration - May 14th and June 6th - $1,295.00

Onsite Registration - June 6th to June 12th - $1,395.00

PS 12 conference registration includes the Monday/Tuesday Luncheons and one copy of the PS 12 Proceedings. A complimentary exhibit floor pass to the InfoComm 2011 show floor is included.

Projection Summit offers two levels of Sponsorship – Gold Sponsorship $6,500 and Silver Sponsorship $4,500. Tabletop exhibition is included in PS 12 Sponsorships. Complete sponsor information, including all benefits of sponsorship, can be found at: www.projectionsummit.com/sponsor.htm

PS 12 Registration link: www.projectionsummit.com/registration.htm