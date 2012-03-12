NSCA Conference Sets Attendance Record

Cedar Rapids, IA--More than 230 attendees gathered in Dallas, TX, March 1-3 to discuss management strategies, social media tactics, accounting processes, and issues affecting the industry such as the changing distribution models and the incorporation of new technologies and applications.

The 14th annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference was the hub of these conversations focused on providing systems integrators with information to build better businesses.

Setting a new attendance record of systems integrators, the conference hosted companies who brought not only key decision-makers, but also service, HR, and accounting managers.

"What struck us was that most of the attendees were small business owners like ourselves,” said Buffy MacLelland, of Applied Video Technology. “We feel that exposing our children and future managers to the BLC and all that comes with it gives them a foundation they can't get from a vendor training or trade show. The BLC is a one of a kind event."

Highlights of the conference included a session on connecting with customers through social media, presented by Scott Klososky; a tour of Cowboys Stadium and keynote speaker Cameron Herold, who addressed the management styles and strategies that can be used to motivate employees. The NSCA Education Foundation kicked off the event with a successful golf tournament sponsored by AMX, and hole sponsors Chief and Cisco.