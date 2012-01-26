Katy Perry Campaign Uses Interactive Digital Signage

Shoppers at The Grove, the prestigious retail complex located in Los Angeles, CA, could count on at least one free gift this holiday season – a Katy Perry personalized ornament created using interactive digital signage. Via touch interactivity, shoppers had their picture taken and placed within an ornament which was in turn “hung” on Katy Perry’s virtual Christmas tree, visible on a flat screen display within the shopping center.

The one-week ad campaign, customized for MEOW by Katy Perry, was designed and bought by Los Angeles-based marketing and media agency, StreetVirus. They partnered with interactive advertising company Monster Media to place the ad on their portable digital storefront unit called the POD, located at The Grove.

Shoppers used touch interactivity to initiate the ornament creation process. A built-in camera then showed their mirror image on the screen along with an outline of the Katy Perry fragrance bottle. After aligning their face inside the cat shaped bottle, the camera snapped their picture and allowed them to take as many as needed to get their image just right.

They were then prompted for an email address, which they entered using a virtual keyboard on the screen. Upon completion, their ornament joined others on Katy Perry’s Christmas tree, which was showcased on a 2x3 matrix of LCD screens within the POD. They then instantly received an email with a link to download an image of their ornament and instructions on how to print it out to hang on their own Christmas trees.

The campaign yielded positive results during its duration. In one week, analytics from Monster Media recorded 2,836 activations and 5,134 photos taken. More than 2,200 photos were saved and the campaign gathered 1,766 email addresses.

“Due to the high end nature of The Grove, media placements aren’t always easy, but this one stood out,” said John Payne of Monster Media. “The Katy Perry campaign is a great example of the cross channel combination of digital signage, interactivity and email marketing in a high-end retail setting.”