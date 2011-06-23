High Resolution Systems Offers UDC

High Resolution Systems has launched its Universal Device Controller (UDC), a software-based control platform that allows simple, cost-effective control of devices using IP (TCP/UDP) or serial (232/422/485) protocols.

“We primarily use our UDC as a control surface for the Christie Vista Spyder, and we love it,” said Joe Cassara of EventEQ, a full-service rental and staging facility based in Columbia, Maryland. “We like UDC’s backstage footprint, which offers all the functionality of larger Spyder controllers. We have used it for device mixers and recalling script cues and presets and will use it to control our AJA Ki Pros and playback pro machines.”

Cassara says EventEQ tapped UDC for BAE Systems in Chicago and for three different events at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. “Its iPad integration is very cool,” he said. “We’ve been talking about using UDC for other realms. So we plan on getting two complete systems for the company.”

AJA Video Systems recently incorporated UDC-Touch — High Resolution Systems’ line of Windows-based touchscreen solutions for device control — into its product demonstrations at a major trade show, where it showcased UDC-Touch’s ability to control multiple AJA Ki Pro portable digital recorders.

“What’s great about UDC-Touch is that it takes advantage of the HTTP commands on our Ki Pro device and delivers unique functionality you can’t get with a web browser,” said AJA product marketing manager Bryce Button. “With one touch you can activate playback on 20 Ki Pro devices. This kind of control is compelling for people doing video signage, video walls, events or any situation where multiple Ki Pros need to play back, or record, the same material at the same time.”

Matt Geiser, owner of Boston’s Ice 9 Productions, a company specializing in event production and widescreen/HD projection, commented on UDC at the Akamai booth at NAB 2011. “UDC has given us a really flexible platform on which to build a control system that offers the client just enough control so I can manage what they can do off the touchscreen,” he said. “Other control systems I’ve tried in the past have given clients a little too much ability to make a mistake. But now I can program what goes into each button on UDC, which provides the opportunity for better management.”