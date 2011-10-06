Women in AV Form CTS Study Group

Although women fill close to half of all jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25 percent of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) jobs. According to the United States Department of Commerce, this has been the case throughout the past decade, even as college-educated women have increased their share of the overall workforce.

The Women in AV are proposing a study group to help educate women in the audiovisual industry to achieve their CTS certification. The plan is to form a study group that meets regularly over the course of the year to prepare for the CTS exam at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas. The group plans to release more details over the next few weeks.

InfoComm International recently published the CTS Certified Technology Specialist Exam Guide that offers comprehensive coverage of all objectives on the InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist exam. There are test questions in each chapter and a supplemental CD containing a sample CTS exam. Using this as a guide, the Women in AV will help women in the industry learn and prepare for the CTS certification.

For those of who would like to study for the exam, Women in AV suggests purchasing this book in advance to get familiar with the material.

The Women in AV can be reached at womeninav@gmail.com.