Herman Forms Distribution Partnership with Da-Lite

Herman has formed a new distribution partnership with Da-Lite, bringing access to Da-Lite products via Herman’s online store, www.HermanProAV.com.

“Herman is thrilled to offer Da-Lite’s products to our customers. Their line of projection screens is well recognized in the industry as a leading choice for a variety of applications,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. “This is a significant addition to our product offering and an important category to serve our customers’ needs. Our goal is to continue to identify product lines and value-added services that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry, while enabling our customers to rely on us for all the products they need.”

Wolf adds that the partnership is an important milestone in the company’s growth and value strategy to become the premier value provider to the commercial AV industry.

Herman’s customers can now further consolidate product sourcing for their projects and take advantage of increased order management efficiencies.