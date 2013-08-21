NEC Expands Digital Signage Portfolio with Video Wall Bundles

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has launched two video wall bundles designed for digital signage solutions.
X462UN-TMX4P
X462UN-TMX9P
The What Else: The 2x2 (X462UN-TMX4P) and 3x3 (X462UN-TMX9P) LCD TileMatrix Digital Video Walls leverage four and nine X462UN displays, respectively, with the full adjustment capabilities of the Peerless-AV pull-out mounts. This mounting system allows for installation with precise alignment and access for servicing the video walls.
The 46-inch X462UN’s ultra-narrow bezel allows for a screen-to-screen distance between two neighboring X462UN displays of only 7.3 millimeters.
The X462UN-TMX4P and X462UN-TMX9P video wall bundles include the following features:
•Professional-grade LCD panels, advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design
•EdgeComp technology, designed to ensure consistent images across the video walls
•TileMatrix technology, which allows for manipulation of a single picture to 2x2 or 3x3 formats
•Copy function, which allows the application of settings from one display to all others
•Full connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D digital inputs, and Ethernet with automated email notifications for diagnostic purposes
•Standard on-site warranty service for all included displays