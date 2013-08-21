NEC Expands Digital Signage Portfolio with Video Wall Bundles

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has launched two video wall bundles designed for digital signage solutions.



X462UN-TMX4P

X462UN-TMX9P

The What Else: The 2x2 (X462UN-TMX4P) and 3x3 (X462UN-TMX9P) LCD TileMatrix Digital Video Walls leverage four and nine X462UN displays, respectively, with the full adjustment capabilities of the Peerless-AV pull-out mounts. This mounting system allows for installation with precise alignment and access for servicing the video walls.

The 46-inch X462UN’s ultra-narrow bezel allows for a screen-to-screen distance between two neighboring X462UN displays of only 7.3 millimeters.

The X462UN-TMX4P and X462UN-TMX9P video wall bundles include the following features:

•Professional-grade LCD panels, advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design

•EdgeComp technology, designed to ensure consistent images across the video walls

•TileMatrix technology, which allows for manipulation of a single picture to 2x2 or 3x3 formats

•Copy function, which allows the application of settings from one display to all others

•Full connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D digital inputs, and Ethernet with automated email notifications for diagnostic purposes

•Standard on-site warranty service for all included displays