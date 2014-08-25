Richard Bevan Promoted to Senior VP/General Manager of WorldStage

WorldStage is announcing that Richard Bevan has been promoted from Vice President of Production Services to Senior Vice President/General Manager of WorldStage West, located in Tustin, California. He will be reporting to WorldStage President Josh Weisberg.





Richard Bevan

“Richard has been a key member of the management team for many years, and I’m delighted to announce his new role and responsibilities at our West Coast operation,” says Weisberg. “This is a very natural progression as his role and influence within the organization has grown continually over the past years, supported by his knowledge of our industry and his work ethic.”

Bevan says, “I’m honored by the trust that Gary Standard, (CEO) and Josh Weisberg, (President) have shown in me. It’s my goal to ensure that the quality of work we do remains at an all-time high as we continue to continue to grow the business in new and exciting ways.”

In addition to his general management duties, Bevan plans to continue to manage key accounts at WorldStage West, including projects for such end clients as the Milken Institute Global Conference, Adobe, Oracle, Nissan, Infiniti, VMware and Cisco.

“The West coast office is experiencing substantial growth,” Bevan says. “With the economy continuing to pick up steam and the event business hitting on all cylinders, we’re seeing significant new business adding to our roster of repeat business.”

Bevan joined Video Applications Inc., which merged with Scharff Weisberg Inc. to form WorldStage, in 1996 when the company launched its audio division. He came on board as a Senior Audio Engineer and witnessed the rapid growth of that division. “We grew from supplying audio services to about 20 percent of our shows to 80-90 percent of our shows over a four-year period,” he notes.

Bevan assumed the post of Director of Operations while still playing a leading role in the audio division. Later, he took over engineering administration and in 2011 moved into account management with the position of Vice President of Production Services.