Extron Introduces Compact HDMI Fiber Optic Extender

Extron Electronics has introduced the HFX 100 HDMI Fiber Optic Extender, an economical transmitter and receiver set for long distance transmission of HDMI video and embedded audio signals over one fiber optic cable.



The HFX 100 extends HDCP-compliant HDMI signals over a multimode cable at lengths up to 300 meters (984 feet). Engineered for reliability and image performance, the compact extender uses all-digital technology to deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel transmission of images up to 1920x1200, including HDTV 1080p/60. The HFX 100 is ideal for use in applications that require long distance transmission of HDMI video and embedded multi-channel digital audio signals.

"System designers and integrators often need an economical way to extend HDMI signals beyond the distance capabilities of high speed HDMI or twisted pair cables," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The Extron HFX 100 provides a compact, practical solution for applications that require point-to-point extension of HDMI signals over very long distances."