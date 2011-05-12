Minicom and Scala

Minicom Digital Signage (MDS), a provider of advanced media delivery solutions and innovative digital signage network management platforms, and Scala, a provider of end-to-end software solutions for digital signage and advertising management, are demonstrating the integration between the MDS management platform Screengate Management Gateway (SMG) with Scala’s CMS Content Manager. The integration was recently shown at Scala’s 2011 Connected Signage Conference in Philadelphia, Pa., May 3-5, and will also be shown at Screenmedia Expo in London, May 18-19, 2011.

Minicom Digital Signage’s ScreenGate Management Gateway integration with Scala’s Content Manager expands the management to all connected assets, from one unique interface, said the company. Up until now, with Scala’s CMS, network operators were able to manage content and to control and monitor the distribution of content to the player, according to the company. With SMG integrated into Content Manager, network operators and end users will be able to verify that the content is being distributed from the server, through the players and is being displayed to the screens, said the company.

“By using SMG’s patented Proof-of-Performance technology within the Content Manager, MDS and Scala are offering an integrated solution with a unified interface which will benefit the network operator by a fast intervention in case of problems, resulting in significant reduction of operational expenses and allowing for higher availability of the displays and thereby increased ad revenue. This Proof of Concept implementation demonstrates how Proof of Performance and instantaneous alerting of problems with any asset in a digital signage network, bring an important added value to the network owner/operator,” said Ronni Guggenheim, CEO of Minicom Digital Signage, Secaucus, N.J.

“By only recording proof of play logs where the screen is on, it means that there is no uncertainty of playback for advertisers,” said Jeff Porter, executive vice president, Experts Group of Scala, Exton, Pa.

ScreenGate Management Gateway (SMG) is a digital signage management software solution which delivers advanced remote control of the display and performance monitoring, featuring patented Proof-Of-Performance technology, said the company. In case of display failure, SMG sends immediate alerts in order for network operators to solve the issue immediately, thereby maximizing the network’s efficiency, according to the company.

Content Manager is a server-based application that allows users to schedule and manage the multimedia content to hundreds, even thousands of displays from any Internet-connected computer, said the company. Advertising, news, training or virtually any other visual communication can be easily distributed to the display, according to the company.