Gefen Debuts New High-Resolution USB to Audio Decoder

The What: Connectivity solutions provider Gefen is launching a new solution designed for the highest quality audio possible when using digital audio from a computer as the source.

The GefenTV High Resolution USB to Audio Decoder has a tiny footprint — ideal for in-room applications. It sits between the USB port of the computer or laptop and a two-channel amplifier and speakers. Audio is output as digital (optical), analog (L/R) or via the headphone jack.



The Bottom Line: “The new GefenTV High Resolution USB to Audio Decoder supports resolutions up to 192k so it is ideal for anyone who wants high fidelity sound coming from a computer-based audio source like iTunes, Pandora or Rhapsody,” said Hagai Gefen, president, Gefen. “It also eliminates the static and noise that you typically hear when decoding analog audio to digital audio using the traditional analog audio format.”One More Thing: The technology used in the USB to Audio Decoder includes a digital interpolation filter and a high quality digital to analog (DAC) converter to enhance performance.