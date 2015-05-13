The What: The RGB Spectrum Linx 4K is a new high-performance matrix switcher for simultaneously routing 4K UHD and 2K (HD) signals.

The What Else: The Linx 4K matrix switcher offers single-wire distribution of 4K/UHD signals (4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz and 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) along with routing of 2K and lower-resolution signals. The Linx 4K switcher supports up to 36 inputs and 28 outputs. The switcher’s non-blocking architecture enables any input to be routed to any output. Full HDCP compliance allows the routing of copy-protected video to multiple outputs without restriction. In addition, embedded audio is passed through the switcher with full audio/video synchronization. A graphical user interface with live thumbnails and drag-and-drop capabilities simplifies operation. Users can see all connected sources at a glance and route inputs by dragging an icon to a specific output.