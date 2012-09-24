Almo Announces Final Registration for E4 New York

Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with InfoComm International, has announced final registration for the last stop on the Fall 2012 E4 AV training and networking tour, taking place at the Meadowlands Expo Center in the New York area on October 3.

The event will feature new and Almo-exclusive products from over 30 manufacturers, including Almo’s newest commercial audio partner, Atlas Sound. Atlas will exhibit and present a session during E4 NY. A fourth classroom has been added to the event to conduct 17 educational sessions, including two new presentations delivered by industry expert Peter Putman on behalf of Kramer Electronic USA.



“We are ending our tour in the same region where we had our first E4 event in 2009, although we’ve outgrown our original space and now need an exhibit hall to fit all the products, manufacturers and attendees,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Atlas Sound will bring its traveling Sound Trailer onto the show floor, which will feature a first look at the new A-Series line of array speakers. And it’s a privilege to have Pete Putman join our expert presenter team with two new sessions worth InfoComm CTS Renewal Units.” Craigmyle noted that one of Putman’s sessions would focus on how to handle digital signal routing while the other is on wireless AV signals, two topics that E4 attendees have expressed interest in learning about.

Along with the new Atlas speakers, the E4 New York event will showcase the following new products:

• NanoLumens’ NanoFlex 112-inch display and a NanoSlim 114-inch display in portrait mode

• Samsung Professional’s new “cube” product, the UD22B Square Type Super-Narrow Bezel Display

• Sharp AQUOS 90-inch Full-Array LED TV with built-in WiFi (LC-90LE745U)

• Samsung Consumer’s 75-inch ES9000 SMART LED TV with built-in WiFi and Web Camera

• Sharp Professional’s 90-inch Commercial Grade Portrait Monitor

• Samsung Professional’s 65- and 75-inch ME65B/ME75B LED Monitors

• AMX’s DVX-2150/2155HD Enova All-In-One Presentation Switcher

The New York area E4 educational schedule will be broken down into the following tracks:

Emerging Technology:

• Predicting AV Futures with Kayye’s Krystal Ball LIVE (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

• The Art of “Techorating” with Displays for Commercial Applications (1 CTS RU)

Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

• Best Practices for Installing Large Format Displays (1 CTS RU)

Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

• Interactive Display Tables with Natural Interfaces – The Future is Here

Don Hickey, Samsung Electronics

Technical Knowledge (2 Classrooms):

• Analog Sunset, Digital Sunrise: How to Handle Digital Signal Routing (1 CTS RU)

Pete Putman, Kramer Electronic USA

• AV Signals Gone Wireless (1 CTS RU)

Pete Putman, Kramer Electronic USA

• HD Video & Digital Signage Distribution Over Simple Coax (1 CTS RU)

Roy Bertalotto, ZeeVee Inc.

• Sound Masking Concepts, Design & Tuning

Steve Brooks, Atlas Sound

• Introduction to Master Antenna TV and RF Distribution (1 CTS RU)

Brian Minchew, C2G

• Power Grounding Best Practices (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, Infocomm International

• Designing and Specifying Displays Systems (1 CTS RU)

Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

• Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success

Dave Gentile, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Business Savvy:

• How to Play in the IT Sandbox with AV Installations (1 CTS RU)

Jonathon Brawn, Brawn Consulting

• On the Go Apps (1 CTS RU)

Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

• How Selling Configurable Room Control Solutions Can Increase Your Revenue & Margins

Jay Jenkins, AMX

• Digital Signage Content Delivery Methods

Brian Rhatigan, Almo Professional A/V

• What is Mentoring and Why It's Important to You

Jennifer H. Willard, CTS, Women in AV (WAVE)

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore multi-touch interactive displays and lampless LED projectors. They can learn the ins-and-outs of media players, see examples of signal distribution over long distances and coax, and learn first-hand how to create video wall configurations with control systems.

The Women in AV (WAVE) will be hosting a lunch meet-up from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at designated tables in the exhibit hall to facilitate networking with other women and to inform attendees about their organization’s mission to help further women through mentoring and other programs.