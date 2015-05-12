The What: The RGB Spectrum Enterprise MCMSTM is a 4K-enabled control room management platform.

The What Else: RGB Spectrum’s Enterprise MCMS is an innovative hardware/software platform that uses video to integrate control of disparate systems over baseband video or IP (LAN/WAN). Designed for collaborative work environments, it allows multiple operators to share keyboard/mouse (KVM) control of all integrated systems and source computers. Depending on a customer’s requirements, our powerful control room system can be customized by choosing from an extensive range of hardware components. When configured with RGB Spectrum’s newly launched MediaWall V Display Processor, Enterprise MCMS supports a full range of inputs and outputs up to 4K/UHD resolution. Administrators can configure the system to restrict operator access levels. To support collaboration, real-time signal processing allows all operators to view the same video and graphic feeds at exactly the same moment, with no encoding delay or variation.

The Bottom Line: Providing the highest resolution visualization capabilities and support for collaborative decision-making, the versatile, 4K-enabled Enterprise MCMS system is ideal for a range of control room applications: command and control, debriefing centers, megapixel surveillance, military reconnaissance, security operations centers (SOCs), emergency operations centers (EOCs), industrial/process control, and SCADA system integration.