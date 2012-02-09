Visix and VEL Partner for DS Solutions

Atlanta, GA--Visix has announced a strategic partnership with Visual Electronics, Ltd. (VEL), a real-time data integration and messaging provider.

The companies have agreed to develop cooperative sales, marketing, and technology initiatives for the digital signage market.

"Visix is very excited to partner with VEL," said Trey Hicks, vice president of sales for Visix. "They are experts in information integration solutions and their data integration capabilities enable us to tackle demanding contact center applications. We believe this partnership will allow us to grow into other data-centric applications in the future."

VEL will provide middleware and data integration capabilities that enable Visix to incorporate high-end real-time data display for their digital signage clients. Visix will provide VEL customers with digital signage systems that combine VEL's real-time data with everyday organizational communications, leveraging a very scalable enterprise solution for visual communications.

"We've selected Visix because of their digital signage technology advancements, system scalability, ease of use, and their breadth of experience in working with all industry segments," said Andrew R. Candreva, VEL president and COO.