SurgeX Supports Integrators During Recovery

Zebulon, NC--NSCA has announced the industry leaders sponsoring its 2011 Business & Leadership Conference. SurgeX has been recognized for showing its support for building better integrators during a time when running a profitable, productive business is essential for the entire electronic systems industry.

NSCA’s 2011 Business & Leadership Conference is the only industry-specific business conference where you will find veteran owners, executives and managers sharing ideas and gaining new strategies with up-and-coming industry leaders. This year’s conference will focus on economic recovery topics. Join nationally recognized speakers, industry professionals, and other stakeholders as they share effective strategies to recover from the recovery during this two-and-a-half-day conference.

"We are excited to be a sponsor of the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference this year," said Shannon Townley, senior vice president for SurgeX. "Supporting our contractors has always been a priority for us, and events like these from the NSCA give contractors the knowledge and tools they need to be successful in this tough economy along with a great support system."

"Without the support of industry sponsors, this conference would not be possible," said NSCA executive director, Chuck Wilson. "Our sponsors understand the critical need to support integrators and continue to build an industry that will thrive in both challenging and prosperous economic times. The entire channel is grateful for the incredible support the sponsors of this event provide."

NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference will be held February 17-19, 2011, in San Diego, CA, at the Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort & Spa. In addition to exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts and world-class presenters, the event also serves as an informative, and often interactive, educational conference showcasing timely strategies from practical management tips to profit boosters.

Register now for early bird discounts by visiting www.nsca.org/blc