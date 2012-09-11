BlackMagic Focuses on 4K, Thunderbolt, Upgrades at IBC

At the IBC show last week, BlackMagic introduced seven new products, which include a new version of their camera, five new 4K and four new Thunderbolt products, an update to the HyperDeck Studio and HyperDeck Shuttle SSD products, and the first Intel certification for video hardware for PCs.



One of the most exciting pieces of news, according to BlackMagic reps, is the Blackmagic Cinema Camera MFT, the second version of their new camera. "The MFT includes a passive micro four thirds lens mount, which will support any micro four thirds lens with manual iris and focus, and can be adapted to other lens mounts such as PL," a press statement revealed. The MFT, which includes all of the same features and Thunderbolt capabilities of the Blackmagic Cinema Camera EF, will be available in December for $2,995.

In terms of new 4K products, the company introduced a number of new products that can be used to build and ease the transition to 4K. The new products include the UltraStudio 4K Thunderbolt based capture and playback device, UltraStudio Mini Monitor and Mini Recorder and the DeckLink 4K Extreme PCIE capture and playback card.

The UltraStudio 4K: Thunderbolt based rack mount capture and playback device features full resolution 4K support, dual stream 3D capture/playback, a 10 bit hardware architecture, dual link 3 Gb/s SDI, support for up to 1080p60 in SDI, component analog and HDMI connections which support full SD, HD, and 4K. All for U.S. $1,295 and available in November.

The UltraStudio Mini Monitor and Mini Recorder: Two new capture and playback solutions featuring 3 Gb/s SDI and HDMI connections plus high speed Thunderbolt technology. Both are portable, pocket sized products powered by their Thunderbolt connections so they can be operated from a computer’s battery or power source and support all common SD/HD formats for incredible quality video up to 1080p60. They will be available in November for $145.

DeckLink 4K Extreme: The DeckLink 4K Extreme is the company’s newest PCI Express capture and playback card, and allows customers to get 4K, 3D, 4:4:4 and 2K capture and playback, combined with conventional SD and HD in a single card and at an affordable price ($1295). DeckLink 4K Extreme includes 4K playback that is four times the resolution of 1080HD videos and a faster PCI Express Generation 2 connection to allow higher resolution video standards such as 4K, 3D with new HDMI 1.4 resolution 3D capture and playback, up, down cross conversion and 12 bit quality and all of the popular features of the DeckLink HD Extreme 3D.

Mini Converter 4K: Two new versions of the Blackmagic Design Mini Converter product line. Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K and Mini Converter SDI Multiplex ease the transition and allow lower costs for the transition to 4K. The Mini Converter SDI to HDMI 4K is a Quad Link HD-SDI to HDMI 4K converter that also works with new Dual Link 3 Gb/s SDI 4K connections and allows monitoring using the new HDMI 4K devices starting to be released. Mini Converter SDI Multiplex features four SDI inputs and four SDI outputs allowing conversion to and from Quad Link HD-SDI and Dual Link 3 Gb/s SDI 4K signals. This model can also handle 4:4:4 Single Link/Dual Link conversions. Both will be available in November for $495.

BlackMagic also introduced the Videohub Master Control, a new style of router control panel that allows spin knob scrolling of all router sources and destinations as well as direct button entry of any router cross point. The new Videohub Master Control provides a built in LCD with easy to read anti aliased graphic labels for full access to every single cross point on the largest 288 x 288 Videohub routers. Videohub Master Control will be available later this month for $695.

Other news included:

HyperDeck ExFat: HyperDeck Software Update 3.5 for HyperDeck Studio and HyperDeck Shuttle adds support for the industry standard ExFAT file system. This allows Windows formatted ExFAT disks to be simply inserted for recording and playback. ExFAT is also supported on Mac OS X and disks can be natively mounted on both Windows and Mac OS X without any third party software required. The update will be available for free in September.