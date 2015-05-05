Revolabs FLX UC 1500

The What: Revolabs' all-new FLX UC 1500 IP & USB Conference Phone with Extension Microphones is ideal for VoIP- or PC-based conferencing and large meeting environments.

The What Else: This USB solution lets users add two directional microphones and bridge calls between VoIP and UC desktop applications. The extension microphones feature GSM noise-resistant sound quality and unmatched signal-to-noise ratio. The solution removes the need to provide separate conferencing units for IP communications and USB requirements and increases convenience by letting users join any type of call, eliminating the need for switching equipment or managing multiple solutions.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a convenient dialer, users can connect to any PC, Mac, or Chromebook for use with popular third-party communication applications such as Skype, Microsoft Lync, Vidyo, and more.