ADI Expands North American Footprint with New Branches

ADI will open two new branch locations that will further expand its North American footprint.

The new branches will be located in North Houston, TX and Grand Rapids, MI.

Based on growing demand from its broad base of dealers and integrators, ADI conducted a comprehensive market study analyzing its current locations, its customer’s locations, a wide variety of market demographics, and travel times to reach ADI branches. With this data, ADI built a sophisticated statistical model to determine how to continue its commitment to improving customer service at its branch network. These two new branches represent the first step in providing further enhanced service to its customer base.

ADI will celebrate these new branch locations with grand opening events featuring industry leading manufacturers in branch, daily product specials, and product information sessions. Dealers are invited to visit ADI’s newest locations and will have the opportunity to participate in training events and product demonstrations, take advantage of sales specials and receive free giveaways.

Fully operating and officially open for business, the new locations will provide dealers with complete access to ADI’s full range of products and services. The completely stocked branches feature interactive product displays, dedicated onsite training and event space, and a fully-trained knowledgeable sales team that is ready to assist. Dealers will benefit from increased availability of products, and can choose from an array of delivery options including next day product delivery, immediate pick up and 24/7 pickup anytime convenience. In addition, dealers have the convenience of purchasing online through ADI’s website and can easily search and compare products, check inventory levels, and access and manage their account online.

“The opening of these new locations is significant to ADI, as it supports our growth efforts and strengthens our commitment to provide value to our customers,” said Michael Flink, president of ADI Americas. “We are very excited to open our doors at these new locations, and we look forward to opening several more branches over the next few years.”