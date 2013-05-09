AVAD Adds LifeSize Video Collaboration Products to Lineup

AVAD LLC now carries products from LifeSize, a provider of high-definition video collaboration.

The brand will be featured by AVAD and Ingram Micro at InfoComm 2013 (booth #3469) to inform commercial integrators about the latest HD video conferencing solutions.

LifeSize makes video conferencing universal by offering video conferencing systems and software applications as well as a full line of video infrastructure, available locally or in the cloud. With LifeSize, dealers can enable their customers to participate in large multiparty HD calls, live streaming and recording and collaboration on any mobile device, on any network, all at the highest level of quality.

"LifeSize's innovative video conferencing technology will offer AVAD dealers a solution that will enable their customers to communicate and collaborate dynamically," said Cynthia Menna, senior manager of commercial sales at AVAD. "LifeSize integrated and simplified video conferencing, making it cost-effective and more convenient with endless locations for use-anywhere from a board room to a home office to a mobile device while you're on-the-go."