BenQ's Interactive IL420 Touch Display Now Shipping

The What: BenQ is now shipping its interactive IL420 touch-screen public information display (PID) to customers nationwide.



The What Else: With six-point multitouch capabilities, the IL420 augments the customer experience with interactive content, facilitates information finding, and provides corporate settings with a flat-panel solution geared toward increased collaboration. Featuring ambient light sensors to adjust screen brightness automatically according to environmental lighting conditions and LAN control for remote management and maintenance, the IL420 also provides both enhanced energy savings and more efficient overall 24/7 signage operation.

The IL420 interactive touch display also provides scheduling management functions, is optimized for portrait mode scenarios, and delivers rich connectivity options for added flexibility. These include two built-in 12-W speakers, PIP / PBP capabilities, DisplayPort connectivity, and RS232 / LAN control. The screen provides ultra-high brightness of up to 1.07 billion colors and features anti-image retention to prevent the burned-in effect after extended periods of usage in commercial displays. For larger signage installations, the device's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) application enables the control of up to 98 displays simultaneously through the local network.