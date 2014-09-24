Reseller Burst Acquires Broadcast Sales Arm

Reseller and systems integrator Burst acquired Gamut Communications, a broadcast video equipment sales firm which will operate under the Burst name moving forward. Burst is based in Denver, CO.

"We are very pleased with this acquisition," said Kirk Basefsky, president of Burst. "We've had an office in New Mexico since 1996, but this acquisition allows us to significantly expand our coverage and ability to serve the broadcast industry throughout New Mexico and West Texas."