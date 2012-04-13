X2O Media's Xpresenter Powers LED Network in Phoenix

X2O Media has announced that its Xpresenter™ digital signage platform is powering the Legends Entertainment District’s extensive digital LED network in downtown Phoenix. For the unique 55,000-square-foot outdoor marketing and entertainment district, Xpresenter is being used to display targeted broadcast-quality content from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, and their content partners on full-color, full-motion LED boards, in addition to live news, weather, and more for scrolling tickers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns teamed up to create the Legends Entertainment District to energize downtown Phoenix, attract visitors, and keep them in the area longer before and after events. Spanning from the US Airways Center to Chase Field, a key feature of the district is a state-of-the-art digital LED network that keeps visitors entertained and updated throughout the area, while creating advertising revenue and providing outdoor marketing opportunities for Legends’ partners.

“Content management is a vital aspect of our LED network,” said Stacie Roberts, Director of Operations of the Legends Entertainment District. “It is essential that our staff be able to update content quickly and easily to capture the attention of visitors, in addition to having the ability to target different content to the appropriate LED boards. To meet these needs, we chose X2O Media’s Xpresenter digital signage platform.”

Among a mix of static and custom signage, two massive LED tickers on the Jefferson Street parking garage grace the corridor between the US Airways Center and Chase Field. Xpresenter is delivering five different types of live content to the 4-foot by 125-foot displays —sports from around the country, news, entertainment, business, and weather. The tickers feature additional full-color, full-motion, LED running content such as ticket information on upcoming games for the Diamondbacks or Suns; dates for upcoming concerts in the Legends Entertainment District; or paid content from partners such as Anheuser-Busch, APS, Chevrolet, Fox Sports Arizona, Fry’s Food Stores, Cox, FIAT, Arizona Rattlers, Gila River Casinos, and more.

There are three 50-foot towers located outside Chase Field and the US Airways Center, each featuring three 13-foot by 22-foot LED boards, in addition to top and bottom LED halo rings. The towers display 30-second content segments from each facility’s respective team, the Legends Entertainment District, and content partners, and the bottom halos also feature scrolling tickers. In addition, a giant 35-foot by 73-foot LED board, dubbed the “Big Board,” is featured on Chase Field’s façade and displays District content.

“The Legends Entertainment District has been a huge success, and Xpresenter has certainly played a central role in achieving that,” added Roberts. “The platform provides the ease of use and targeting capabilities we require, in addition to displaying broadcast-quality content. Furthermore, X2O is providing the RSS feeds that automatically populate tickers with real-time weather, scores, and more. We look forward to working with the company as we continue to grow and add more functionality to the network.”