Renkus-Heinz Names Roscoe Anthony President

Renkus-Heinz has appointed Roscoe Anthony to president of the company. Anthony joins Renkus-Heinz after a lengthy and successful tenure as president of Califone, a leading provider of audio and multimedia solutions for education. His twelve years at Califone saw the company through a period of record growth, including a dramatic transition of the company's product lines from analog to digital.

Roscoe Anthony and Harro Heinz

His resume also includes stints as division manager for pro audio manufacturer Tascam, as well as executive positions at JBL Professional and SKB. Also an experienced advertising executive, Anthony presided over award-winning ad agency Reeds & Farris, and was named one of the "Top 100 People in Advertising" by Advertising Age magazine.

Anthony joins Renkus-Heinz during a period of unprecedented growth for the company. Throughout the recent economic downturns, Renkus-Heinz has seen a continued surge in sales, and has made significant additions to its engineering staff. Anthony's new position will see him spearheading the company's continued evolution, working closely with company founder and Chairman Harro Heinz.

"Roscoe brings with him an extraordinarily wide-ranging skillset, with deep expertise in business, marketing, and manufacturing, along with a powerful grasp of today's complex technologies," remarked Harro Heinz. "We are truly pleased to welcome him, and are looking forward to working together."