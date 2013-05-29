Calibre and Lighthouse to Demo LEDView530 with X3 Panels at InfoComm

The What: Calibre will show its LEDView530 live events scaler together with the Lighthouse X3 modular 3mm LED screen from Lighthouse Technologies Limited.

The What Else: The Calibre UK LEDView530 scaler is designed to meet all rental, staging and event needs with a flexible range of video I/O, per input channel color calibration and live capture of test patterns and backdrop images. It features three different operating modes for optimal use in each key environment including:

•LED mode for LED videowall scaling with edge-based image window area of interest definition.

•Projection modewith warping, geometry correction, rotation and edge blending.

•Scaling/switching/Scan-conversion mode for general use.

Lighthouse’s X3 panels combines Lighthouse’s processing and a mechanical design developed by XL Video, resulting in a curable and flexible joint structure that allows the screen to be shaped in different ways to become concave or convex both horizontally and vertically, so the user can wrap it, bend it, and even twist it. At less than 10 kilograms per panel, and with a panel size of 500 x 500mm, X3 is lightweight and easy to transport.