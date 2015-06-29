Relive Digital Summit 2015

- Display Summit 2015 is now complete. Feedback from the event has been very positive and planning is already underway for next year's event.
Display Summit is produced by Insight Media in cooperation with InfoComm. It is a pre-show thought-leader event that focuses on the technologies that will drive new products, markets, applications and opportunities in the entire pixel pipeline - from pixel generation through processing and distribution to the display. The event ran June 15-16 in the Orange County Convention Center.
- Delivering HDR to the End User, Philips
- 3D image quality in the PLF environment, RealD
- The Emerging HDR Pipeline, Canon
1.2 Display Components
- Laser-Excited Phosphor/Dye in Liquid for High-Power Digital Projectors, Wavien
- Breaking the Screen Gain-Viewing Angle Trade Off, Microlite Screen
1.3 Breakthroughs in LED Illumination
- High Lumen Density (HLD): An Innovation Approach to High Brightness LED Projection, Philips Lighting
1.4 Why Color Accuracy is Becoming More Important
- Comparison Testing of Solid State Projectors vs. Projector with New High Lumen Density (HLD) LED technology Light Source, Insight Media
- Color Accuracy: The Missing Piece of the Projection Image Puzzle, BenQ
- Mapping and Quantifying Human Color Perception, Sharma Consulting
1.5 Trends in AR/VR
- DigiLens - A Systematic Approach to Optical Waveguide Development for AR and VR applications, DigiLens
- P200M Collimated HMD (VR/AR Glasses), Kverve Optics
2.1 4K Distribution - More Cables, More Features, Compression?
- The Tipping Point for 4K, Lattice Semiconductor
- The Challenges of 4K Distribution, HD BaseT
- Maintaining Signal Integrity in the 4K World: Extending and Switching UHD Video for Mission-Critical Applications, ThinkLogical
- Learn the 3 "Cs" of 4K Distribution: Cost, Compression and Configuration, ZeeVee
2.2 Digital Cinema Panel
- Bill Beck, Barco
- Michael Karagosian, MKPE Consulting
- Richard McPherson, NEC
- Dob Shaw, Christie
2.3 Wide Color Gamut Displays Panel
- Dr. John Ho, QD Vision
- Sander Phipps, Sony
- Phil Laney, Digital Projection
2.4 Trends in Large Format Displays Panel
- Jim Noecker, Panasonic
- Ben Hardy, NEC
- Lyle Bunn, BUNN
- Tim Griffin, Userful
DEMOS that Are Part of Display Summit
- High dynamic range - Comparison of standard and high dynamic range images and HDR live workflow (Canon and Philips)
- Wide color gamut - Comparison of content mastered 2020 and rec 709 color spaces (Digital Projection, QD Vision, Archimediatech, SRI, Eizo)
- Distribution Formats - Various combinations of cables, video, audio, power, Ethernet, control and USB to distribute content (ThinkLogical, HDBaseT, ZeeVee, MHL Consortium)