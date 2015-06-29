Relive Digital Summit 2015

Display Summit 2015 is now complete. Feedback from the event has been very positive and planning is already underway for next year's event.



Display Summit is produced by Insight Media in cooperation with InfoComm. It is a pre-show thought-leader event that focuses on the technologies that will drive new products, markets, applications and opportunities in the entire pixel pipeline - from pixel generation through processing and distribution to the display. The event ran June 15-16 in the Orange County Convention Center.

In case you missed the event and want access to the presentations, they are now available for $495 by clicking the web page link below, then hitting the "buy" button. Once your order is processed, you will receive an email with the password to access and download the presentations.

http://www.displaysummit.com/proceedings/

Delivering HDR to the End User, Philips

3D image quality in the PLF environment, RealD

The Emerging HDR Pipeline, Canon

1.2 Display Components



Laser-Excited Phosphor/Dye in Liquid for High-Power Digital Projectors, Wavien

Breaking the Screen Gain-Viewing Angle Trade Off, Microlite Screen

1.3 Breakthroughs in LED Illumination



High Lumen Density (HLD): An Innovation Approach to High Brightness LED Projection, Philips Lighting

1.4 Why Color Accuracy is Becoming More Important



Comparison Testing of Solid State Projectors vs. Projector with New High Lumen Density (HLD) LED technology Light Source, Insight Media

Color Accuracy: The Missing Piece of the Projection Image Puzzle, BenQ

Mapping and Quantifying Human Color Perception, Sharma Consulting

1.5 Trends in AR/VR



DigiLens - A Systematic Approach to Optical Waveguide Development for AR and VR applications, DigiLens

P200M Collimated HMD (VR/AR Glasses), Kverve Optics

2.1 4K Distribution - More Cables, More Features, Compression?



The Tipping Point for 4K, Lattice Semiconductor

The Challenges of 4K Distribution, HD BaseT

Maintaining Signal Integrity in the 4K World: Extending and Switching UHD Video for Mission-Critical Applications, ThinkLogical

Learn the 3 "Cs" of 4K Distribution: Cost, Compression and Configuration, ZeeVee

2.2 Digital Cinema Panel



Bill Beck, Barco

Michael Karagosian, MKPE Consulting

Richard McPherson, NEC

Dob Shaw, Christie

2.3 Wide Color Gamut Displays Panel



Dr. John Ho, QD Vision

Sander Phipps, Sony

Phil Laney, Digital Projection

2.4 Trends in Large Format Displays Panel



Jim Noecker, Panasonic

Ben Hardy, NEC

Lyle Bunn, BUNN

Tim Griffin, Userful



DEMOS that Are Part of Display Summit

