Four Winds on Forbes America's Most Promising Companies List

Forbes magazine has named Four Winds Interactive (FWi) one of "America's Most Promising Companies." The digital communications solutions provider ranks amid the top 20 honorees on the magazine's annual list of high-performing organizations, coming in 16th among 100 privately held companies.

"We are thrilled to have been named in the top 20 of 'America's Most Promising Companies'. We are among some impressive organizations," said David Levin, President and CEO, Four Winds Interactive. "Our team strives to take display technology to the next level, from basic digital signage to digital communications management. Receiving recognition from a prestigious publication like Forbes is a testament to our company's dedication to continuous innovation and excellence in the marketplace."

Forbes' list of "America's Most Promising Companies" features 100 privately held up-and-comers with compelling business models, strong management teams, notable customers, strategic partners and precious investment capital.

"Sizing up younger, privately held companies is hard; Their fortunes can change very quickly and there's a dearth of public data," says Forbes Executive Editor Brett Nelson. "We took a more comprehensive approach to evaluate their health and potential."

To sharpen its search, Forbes teamed up with CB Insights, a Manhattan-based data firm that tracks investment in high-growth private companies. With $650,000 in grants from the National Science Foundation, CB has developed complex software called Mosaic that mines myriad online sources (from press releases and social networks to job boards and court filings) to come up with one, algorithmically derived score that measures a private company's health. Forbes married Mosaic's data-crunching with old-fashioned reporting to assemble a list of rising stars with bright growth prospects. To view the complete list, please visit www.forbes.com/ampc.