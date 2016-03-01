Registration Opens for Symco Spring Showcase

Registration for Symco’s Spring Showcase has officially opened.

Symco, InfoComm, IMCCA, and System Contractor News have organized a spring showcase for the latest in AV collaboration. Each day will be stocked with exhibits and seminars focused around commercial audio, video, and data solutions for unified communications and collaboration.

The events will be open to all integrators, VARs, consultants, and end-users. The goal of the event is to highlight today’s leading technology solutions, as well as an opportunity to interact with the people who are designing, installing, and using them. The solutions and services discussed and shown at these events will cover all categories of audio, video, communication and collaboration solutions, including media distribution via the network; unified communication and collaboration; digital signage; control and automation; videoconferencing; video and LED walls; LCD panels; projection and screen capture; and streaming.

InfoComm's David Danto will present a course titled "The Future of Work," which will give an organizational perspective on changing expectations and standards in work environments. This session will break down the individual elements of culture and architecture that enable productivity in the mobile, collaborative world. The course is accredited to provide CTS Renewal Units to any Certified Technology Specialists in attendance.

SCN's Lindsey Adler will sit down with cybersecurity experts Jim Meyer in Philadephia and Joel Bilheimer in Washington, DC. In each conversation they will try to tackle the questions surrounding cybersecurity and networked AV.

The showcase will run two events, one in Philadelphia on April 5, 2016 and one in Washington, DC on April 7, 2016.