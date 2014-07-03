Registration Open Rental Staging Roadshow Manhattan July 23

On July 23rd, the NewBay Rental Staging Roadshow will be back in New York City. Registration is now open. And this Roadshow will be different. It’s more technical, and more immersive and interactive now, with updates on the latest technical trends in staging. And with key industry players, presenting. And this time– what will be a great presentation and panel discussion on the latest 3D projection mapping, from the industry's top players including Moment Factory, Worldstage, and more. See the agenda below.





Christie will be at the Rental & Staging Roadshow, talking about Pixel mapping. Shown here, the pixel mapping demo at the Christie booth at InfoComm.The event will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion (123 West 18th Street, 1st Floor, New York, NY 10011)– where in summer 2012 and 2013, the most successful and well-attended Roadshows ever took place (over 300 attendees each). Worldstage (formerly called Scharff Weisberg) will co-host the event with NewBay again this year– so you know the venue and the technology on hand will be great.

Register: click here.



Dominic Audet, founding partner of Moment Factory. Moment Factory has created some of the world’s most innovative events, using the latest 3D projection mapping, and more, for events such as the Super Bowl half time show, and turning one of Europe’s largest cathedrals into a massive screen.Rental & Staging Roadshow

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, 2014

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City

This is the day’s agenda:

• 10:00 - 10:30am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

• 10:20am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media

• 10:30 - 11:15am: Pushing the Technology envelope, In Public, On the Street, In Traffic, On Stage. Dominic Audet, founding partner of Moment Factory, explains how his company has created some of the world’s most innovative events, using the latest 3D projection mapping, and more, for events such as the Super Bowl half time show, and turning one of Europe’s largest cathedrals into a massive screen.

• 11:15 - 12:00pm: Media Servers for Live Event Production. Panel Discussion. With special panelists Lars Pederson of Worldstage, and representatives from Moment Factory, coolux, and more.

With a variety of Media Servers now available for live production, what do you need to be on top of the latest video server issues? New generation media servers have features such as support for many live inputs, a real time Media Engine, a Media Manager/Encoder (to stream a show to IP, real time, to a remote location), warping, live masking, and timeline based editing, A special panel of staging pros will look at the latest developments.

• 12:00 - 1:15pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

• 1:15 - 1:30pm: Manufacturer Training TBA

• 1:30 – 2:30pm: The Digital Culture at Live Events– Way Beyond Social Media: New Apps and Innovative Tools For the Stager.

Midori Connolly will show you specific new tools and Apps to stay ahead of the curve in the providing of interactive live events. People are no longer only educated by professional instructors, but rely on their peers for information and learning. No longer do they want pre-selected content thrust at them from a big screen, but they want to live inside of an experience, and help create it as they go. From hybrid events to the second screen, content consumption is about an on-demand, digital medium. How do stagers keep up with this trend? A look at specific Apps and platforms.

Midori Connolly is:

- Principal, Chief AVGirl

- Chief, InfoComm International Rental and Staging Council

- Co-Chair, AV Committee for ASTM Environmentally Sustainable Meeting Standards

- Platinum Speaker, Meeting Professionals International

- Best-in-Class Speaker, Professional Convention Managers Association



• 2:30 - 3:30pm: Next Generation Video Projection: 4K, HFR, Super High Lumen, Laser Light Engines, and More.

David Keene will lead a Panel of invited guests including some of the top video projection manufacturers, in an exploration of the fast moving developments in video projection as manufacturers release a whole new generation of new high-lumen projector offerings that are radical departures from the what the staging industry has seen to date.



• 3:30 - 5:30pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open. This includes mixer with invited Meeting Planner industry guests