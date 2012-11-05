PMA Reveals Top-Selling Projector Models During September

Pacific Media Associates (PMA) has posted its recent results to the “Top Selling Projectors” area of their website.

For more than 15 years now, Pacific Media Associates (PMA) has collected monthly sell-through data from leading North American projector dealers, retailers, web resellers and distributors. Its Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of front projectors for these channels.

Each month, Pacific Media Associates posts the Top 5 Projector Lists for the following product categories:

New Era / Pico and Personal (sub-1000 lumens) Projectors—The September results showed Optoma, Acer and AAXA holding their ground. In fact, the September rankings were an exact repeat of the August findings, with Optoma taking the number one, three and five top-selling projectors spots, by unit volume, with the Optoma PK-320, Optoma ML500 and PK-20, respectively. The Acer K11 took the number two spot again, and the AAXA M2 Micro rounded out the September “Top 5” in the fourth position. This “Top 5 list is compiled from data collected from PMA’s monthly Retail Projector Tracking Service sample, which is made up of North American retailers and web resellers.

Mainstream (1000 to 3999 lumens) Projectors — Three manufacturers also vied for the “Top 5” selling projector spots in September, with InFocus, NEC and Epson battling it out. InFocus took the top two spots with the IN112 and the IN114, while NEC took the number three and five spots with the NP-V260X and the NP-V260, respectively. Epson completed the list with the PowerLite93+ filling the fourth spot. This “Top 5 list is compiled from data collected from PMA’s monthly Distributor Projector Tracking Service sample, which is made up of North American distributors.