VBrick Unveils H.264-Based IP Video Platform

IP video technology provider VBrick Systems announced the launch of its complete H.264 video solution for broad enterprise video deployment.

VBrick says that: "Until now customers have primarily turned to Windows Media-based solutions to support multiple streaming applications across corporate networks. This continues to be an effective approach given the robustness of the Windows Media technology ecosystem and how readily available Windows Media players are on enterprise desktops. The International Telecommunications Standard’s (ITU) H.264 video standard, however, offers distinct advantages that include significantly higher video resolution; improved network bandwidth utilization; broader distribution capabilities spanning mobile and fixed devices; and new adaptive streaming that ensures the highest-quality user experience."

In spite of its promise, the company says, H.264 implementations have been until now generally limited to narrow, point applications involving known endpoints.

“VBrick’s H.264-based Digital Signage solution that powers the 75 digital signs and video wall panels located throughout our convention center—which collectively keep over 1 million visitors per year apprised of convention center news and tradeshow updates in real-time—has proven so effective because of the high-quality nature of VBrick’s H.264 implementation, particularly its reach to so many end devices. Visitors can rely on this technology to stay abreast of information while on the go,” said Michael Waxer, Chief Information Officer of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. “VBrick’s innovative products have bolstered our reputation as the most technology savvy venue for the world’s most important exhibitions.”

VBrick brings H.264 IP video into the mainstream, providing both the breadth of solutions demanded by enterprises as well as the reach and efficiencies long promised by this standard. The four new products unveiled today provide the following unique benefits to customers:

· Ubiquitous video play-out to desktops, fixed screens and mobile devices, over the player environment of choice (e.g. Windows Media Player, Flash, QuickTime)



· The ability to concurrently extend streaming video to endpoints connected by low bandwidth with modest screen resolution, and those capable of rendering 1080p high definition video· The ability to traverse a variety of networks, dynamically routing users to the content source that optimizes network usage, and simultaneously stream both behind the enterprise firewall as well as across the Internet

· The integration of a wide variety of rich media into the video stream, and the intelligent live or on-demand distribution of this content



Visit vbrick.com

