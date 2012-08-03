LightWave 3D Group Formed by NewTek

NewTek has created the LightWave 3D Group, a division of NewTek, Inc., based in Burbank, CA.

The new division will focus on delivering visualization and 3D products for a range of industries—from architecture, computer-aided design and product development to advertising, game development and feature films.

NewTek also announced former NewTek VP and Head of 3D Development Rob Powers has been promoted to president of the LightWave 3D Group. Powers will leverage his experience in the visual effects and film production industries to accelerate growth worldwide for the LightWave 3D Group with new product offerings, strategic partnerships, and targeted sales and marketing initiatives.

“LightWave 3D has been the secret weapon in production pipelines for the past 20 years,” said Jim Plant, president and CEO, NewTek. “The formation of the LightWave 3D Group and the promotion of Rob Powers to president of the group was an executive decision to ensure that NewTek is well positioned for 20 plus more years of incredible growth. Rob’s passion for LightWave coupled with his unrivaled film production experience makes him the ideal person to lead the 3D team in new directions. It’s an exciting time for both the company and the industry.”

For more than two years, Powers has lead the development and implementation of new features in NewTek LightWave 10 and LightWave 11, acting a liaison between studios, 3D artists and NewTek to incorporate productivity enhancements such as the VPR (Virtual Preview Renderer), anaglyph stereoscopic 3D preview and many other features including advanced flocking, instancing, workflow improvements and interchange support.

Prior to joining NewTek, Powers worked with James Cameron, serving as animation technical director and virtual art department supervisor for “Avatar,” and as CG supervisor for “Aliens of the Deep.” Powers also worked with Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson as virtual art department supervisor for “The Adventures of Tintin.” He worked on Disney’s “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and Jet Li’s “The One,” and was the lead animator of the famous 3D dancing baby on “Ally McBeal.” NewTek also enlisted Powers to create the first 64-bit Windows animation using LightWave 3D, which was presented by Bill Gates in his keynote address.