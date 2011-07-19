Wireless Ronin for Ford



Wireless Ronin Technologies, a Minneapolis-based marketing technologies provider, announced it is one of three providers that will offer a digital signage solution to Ford Motor Company's Ford and Lincoln dealerships. Wireless Ronin and Alteris Group have teamed up to create Alteris Group Powered by RoninCast to offer Ford and Lincoln dealerships with a service menu board solution. Alteris Group, LLC is a marketing and learning company delivering a wide range of support services including video and digital media for digital signage platforms.

"Ford Motor Company needed brand consistency and messaging and sought this through a digital signage solution," said Tim Connor, co-owner of Alteris Group. "Combining Wireless Ronin's robust RoninCast digital signage solution with Alteris Group's marketing and service expertise created the perfect combination for Ford to optimize their branding and messaging efforts. The result is Alteris Group Powered by RoninCast."

Wireless Ronin will provide hardware, software development, content engineering, training, solution implementation, and support and hosting through its 24/7 customer support center. Alteris Group is a supplier to Ford Motor Company and will provide Ford with its sales and marketing experience to approach Ford and Lincoln dealerships with a service menu board solution.

"Ford Motor Company wanted to allow each Ford and Lincoln dealership the flexibility to display key pricing information while maintaining corporate control of the primary advertising messages in each dealership," said Wireless Ronin President and CEO Scott W. Koller. "Alteris Group powered by RoninCast is the ideal solution for Ford Motor Company because it facilitates both flexibility and control, to address Ford's needs. We are excited to work with both Alteris Group and Ford Motor Company."

About Alteris Group, LLC

Alteris Group LLC is a learning and marketing company focused on maximizing performance through communications that engage and motivate audiences. Alteris Group provides learning programs, advertising, merchandising kits, events, formal training, websites, annual reports, product immersions, recognition programs and more to clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small firms. Alteris Group also specializes in visual, interactive messaging including video and digital media for platforms such as tablet computers and interactive digital signage.