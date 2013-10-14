PixelFLEX Video Curtain at LDI 2013

The What: PixelFLEX will be introducing a new 12mm high-resolution curtain video panel at LDI 2013 in November (Booth 2321).

The What Else: PixelFLEX’s LED curtains provide a variety of video display options that are designed to be simple to operate and set up. Videos and images can be sent to the screen using any computer with a DVI-D connection. The curtains are able to bend and shape around structures to adapt to any stage or setting for a more imaginative display effect. The panels can be stored in a single road case to simplify shipping logistics while minimizing transportation costs

Modifications can be made easily to the 12mm panel, which is 10.49’ x 2.62’ in size, to provide personalized video content delivery.Offering an optimal visual distance at 8m, each 12mm curtain video screen weighs approximately 9.8Kg/sq.m (21.6 lbs), which is 70-80 percent less than most other high-resolution LED video screens of this size.

PixelFLEX plans to introduce several other high-resolution LED curtain video screens prior to the LDI Show in Las Vegas. The new line of panels will join PixelFLEX’s line of products that include 18mm, 20mm, 25mm, 30mm, 37.5mm, 50mm and 100mm curtain screens, in addition to the company’s LR-4 and LR-8 lightweight rigid video screens for outdoor and indoor applications.

Why This Matters: “Video content is the driving force in marketing and branding – whether it’s for business, churches or individuals,” said Jeremy Byrd, PixelFLEX’s founder and president. “Today, delivering high quality video content is essential to building, strengthening and maintaining your brand. With the introduction of our 12mm LED screen, we’re opening a variety of doors to those looking to improve their brand through greater audience engagement.”

PixelFLEX customers include Luke Bryan, Rodney Atkins, Darius Rucker, Joel Osteen, Google Science Fair, Skillet, Boots & Hearts Festival, Jeremy Camp, University of Iowa, Student Life and Second Baptist Church. PixelFLEX will exhibit at Booth 2321 during LDI 2013.