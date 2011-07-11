Astatic Names Contest Winner

CAD/Astatic held a special contest open to all AV design consultants at InfoComm to promote the new Variable Pattern mic DSP demonstration at the CAD Audio booth. The awarded prize was a $500 Apple Store Gift Card.

The CAD/Astatic booth featured a live display of the company’s Variable Pattern Controllable 2220VP microphone with control via Biamp Audia software utilizing system pre-sets. Biamp Nexia, Symetrix SymNet and Atterotech Control Center software also offer this capability.

Richard Riedel of Riedel Audio & Acoustics in Brightwaters, NY was the winner.